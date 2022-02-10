Fredericksburg schools proposing salary increase for all staff

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is proposing a 6.5 percent raise for all staff as part of the operating budget for next fiscal year.

Division Finance Director Jennifer Brody presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 operating budget to the School Board on Monday.

The total proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is $54.2 million, up from $50.5 million for the current year, but Brody said the additional revenue will come primarily from state and federal sources.

“We are only asking from the city what’s been in line with previous years,” she said.

The school division is asking for $850,000 in new revenue from City Council, for a total local allocation of about $30.9 million. The proposed budget also anticipates increased state revenue to a total of $22 million.

The new revenue would pay for the staff salary increases—which go above the 5 percent raises for instructional and support positions required for compliance with state standards that is included in the governor’s proposed budget—and expected health insurance premium increases.

Brody said that between 80 and 90 percent of the school division’s total operating budget goes to salaries and benefits.

She said the primary aim of the proposed budget is to help improve recruitment and retention of teachers and support staff, such as bus drivers and substitute teachers, and improve teacher morale.

Operating fund increases will also support continuing and expanding the teacher mentor program, Brody said.

Research has shown that mentoring programs can help retain teachers, which Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said is important given the nationwide teacher shortage.

“Not only is there a shortage, but teachers are leaving the profession completely,” Eberhardt said. “That’s very concerning.”

Brody said the School Board will have more decisions to make related to this budget than it normally does, given “potential changes in state income.”

Lawmakers in both houses of the General Assembly are still crafting the state’s budget, but Brody said she expects new revenue templates in the next few weeks.

Brody also presented the School Board with an update on the status of the three rounds of federal pandemic relief funding, known as ESSER funds.

City schools received a total of $12.4 million in relief funds and will have $5.6 remaining at the start of the new fiscal year. The division is proposing to spend $1.9 million of the ESSER funds in fiscal year 2023, largely on continuing to pay the salary and benefits for the new positions brought on to help students recover from learning loss and to support families.

Those positions include math and literacy coaches, student support specialists, a nurse assistant and a social worker.

Eberhardt said the assistance programs run by the people in those positions—which include targeted efforts to prevent dropouts and improve on-time graduation rates and job readiness—have been successful.

“We have data showing that they are successful,” he said. “There are fewer suspensions and dropouts. But those positions are funded by ESSER.”

As pandemic funds run out and enrollment rates recover from the pandemic and require new staff, the division and Fredericksburg community will have to have conversations about how to continue funding all priorities, Eberhardt said.

The division is also planning to use ESSER funds to pay for renovations to Walker–Grant Middle School so that it can reopen as a third city elementary school. The scope of these renovations is still unclear and depends on how the city moves forward with either the construction of a new middle school or the repurposing of the old hospital building at 2300 Fall Hill Ave.

The School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at its next regular meeting on March 7.

“We would love to see families there to speak about their budget priorities,” Brody said.

