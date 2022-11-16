Fredericksburg schools seek participants for mission and vision workgroup

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is seeking members of the community to participate in the process of identifying and defining the school division's mission and vision.

“The mission is a statement of our ‘why’ — why our schools exist, and our vision is what the overall Fredericksburg school community must become in order to accomplish our ‘why,” division Superintendent Marci Catlett said in a press release Monday. “Setting the mission will help the division establish priorities and guide critical decision-making, and having a solid vision provides a sense of direction for continuous improvement to achieve our mission."

The division is hoping to assemble a "representative and inclusive" group of division staff, administrators, division families and members of the Fredericksburg community.

The workgroup will meet four times over the next few months, beginning on Nov. 28 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Walker–Grant Center. At the end of this process, the workgroup will present a mission and vision statement to be approved by the School Board.

Individuals interested in joining the workgroup can sign up by filling out the form at bit.ly/FCPS_MVW1.