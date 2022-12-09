Fredericksburg schools seek student input on sustainability issues

Fredericksburg City Public School division leaders invited students from James Monroe High School to tell them how the school system is doing at taking care of the environment.

The students attended the second meeting of the division's recently assembled E4 Consortium (environment, energy, efficiency, education) this week.

The school division has been focused on improving its energy efficiency and environmental sustainability over the past 18 months. Through a division-wide energy audit, consultants from ABM Building Services identified systems in need of upgrades, opportunities for switching to more sustainable and cost-efficient solutions and sources of funding for some of the upgrades.

Projects that have resulted from this work include applying for and receiving a grant for 10 electric school buses, installing bio-retention areas at Lafayette Elementary School to ensure stormwater runoff from paved areas does not flow into the sewer system, installing LED lights and low-flow water fixtures in all schools, installing new HVAC systems at Lafayette and at Walker–Grant Middle School and exploring options for installing solar panel arrays on all school buildings.

Division Superintendent Marci Catlett said Wednesday that the division assembled the E4 Consortium to explore more ways to improve sustainability because "nothing beats a team and community partners."

The consortium, which first met this fall, includes FCPS teachers and administrators; University of Mary Washington faculty; Fredericksburg City Council and the city's environmental sustainability program, parks and recreation department and Clean and Green Commission; the Rappahannock Regional Landfill and R–Board; and organizations such as Downtown Greens, the Fredericksburg Food Co-op, Tree Fredericksburg, Fossil Free Fredericksburg, Friends of the Rappahannock and Fredericksburg Main Street, Inc.

"We wanted to bring together people to talk about how to move forward, but at the last meeting, people asked, 'Where are the kids?'" said Matt Eberhardt, deputy superintendent.

That's how James Monroe High School students were invited to participate in Wednesday's second consortium meeting. Interested students signed themselves up and were transported to the Walker–Grant Center to participate in the meeting.

Eberhardt said attendees at the first E4 Consortium meeting spent time crafting a thoughtful mission statement, but then realized it was too long and no one would remember it.

"So we scrapped that and made it really simple," he said. "Our mission is 'to make the world a better place.'"

The purpose of Wednesday's meeting was to get student input on how to do that.

Students heard presentations about the school division's ongoing and completed environmental sustainability initiatives and then spent time in small groups identifying strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

They said they were glad to know the division has a plan for sustainability and energy conservation and said the fact that administrators are seeking student input is another strength.

Further strengths include the commitment to electric buses, the outdoor classroom at James Monroe High School and recent watershed educational experiences provided through a new grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the students said.

Weaknesses included limited student engagement up to this point, the lack of a comprehensive recycling program and food waste, students said, and those weaknesses present opportunities for developing student-led recycling and composting programs, they determined.

Catlett said she and her team are "ready to make decisions today" and are committed to increasing and sustaining student engagement with those issues.

"That's the advantage of a small school division," she said. "There's not a lot of bureaucracy to go through."

In a recorded message that was played at Wednesday's meeting, School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy said graduates of city schools "need a safe and healthy planet."

"That's a responsibility we take very seriously," she said.

The students said they are ready to be heard.

"I just hope the adults are listening," one student said.