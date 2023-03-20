Fredericksburg City Public Schools is inviting members of the community to participate in a workgroup that will establish a new brand for the school division over the next few months.

"Today’s public schools in Virginia and across the country must have a distinct brand if they wish to compete among the variety of options available to families and students,” division superintendent Marceline Catlett said Monday in a press release about the new effort. "Through this effort, we look to establish the division's presence as an ideal option and make the case for why families should have their children attend our schools. We hope to gain the input and insights of families, staff, and community members throughout this process.”

The workgroup will first meet on April 27 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Walker-Grant Center. Additional meetings are scheduled in May, June and July.

At the end of the process, the group will present an updated brand to the School Board for approval.

Members of the community are invited to sign up for the workgroup at bit.ly/fcpsbrandingworkgroup.