Teachers in Fredericksburg City Public Schools who are on steps 0 to 25 of the salary scale would receive raises of between 7% and 12% in the proposed budget for next fiscal year.

School nurses would see their salaries increase by 15–20%, custodians by 7–18% and all other employees by 3.5%.

"This is a budget that focuses on our greatest strength — our FCPS staff," division superintendent Marci Catlett said.

Catlett and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Brody presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, to the School Board at its regular meeting on Monday.

The total $56.9 million operating budget is $3.1 million more than the current fiscal year's budget and proposes a $734,500 increase in funding from the city of Fredericksburg.

The proposed budget includes a $2.6 million investment in staff salaries, Brody said.

She said the school division's salaries are now and will stay "in the middle" when compared with surrounding jurisdictions.

"It's challenging because if a school division has the funds to compete with Northern Virginia, that's always going to be very hard for us," Brody said. "But we have a lot to offer, and I feel we have done everything we can in this budget to recognize our certificated staff for the work they're doing."

The budget also reflects increased funding for professional development, the fine arts and programs to increase the graduation rate at James Monroe High School.