Fredericksburg schools to extend school day for in-person students

The school day for hybrid students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be extended by two hours beginning April 6.

The new school day will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for elementary students and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for secondary students. Hybrid students will still attend two days a week.

Interim Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said the division decided to extend the school day to coincide with the onset of required state standardized testing.

“Kids are only here two days a week and we didn’t want to take up instructional time doing testing,” Eberhardt said. “We didn’t think parents would support sending kids to school to take a test.”

The division is also considering ways to bring hybrid students back for in-person learning four days a week.

Eberhardt said division leaders have talked specifically about expanding the school week for special needs and English language students and for students in middle and high school.

Bringing elementary students back will be more difficult, Eberhardt said, because Hugh Mercer Elementary—which serves grades K-2—is at capacity with 6 feet of physical distance implemented in classrooms.

