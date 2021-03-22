Fredericksburg schools to extend school day for in-person students

The school day for hybrid students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be extended by two hours beginning April 6.
The new school day will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for elementary students and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for secondary students. Hybrid students will still attend two days a week.
Interim Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said the division decided to extend the school day to coincide with the onset of required state standardized testing.
“Kids are only here two days a week and we didn’t want to take up instructional time doing testing,” Eberhardt said. “We didn’t think parents would support sending kids to school to take a test.”
The division is also considering ways to bring hybrid students back for in-person learning four days a week.
Eberhardt said division leaders have talked specifically about expanding the school week for special needs and English language students and for students in middle and high school.
Bringing elementary students back will be more difficult, Eberhardt said, because Hugh Mercer Elementary—which serves grades K-2—is at capacity with 6 feet of physical distance implemented in classrooms.
“Right now, at 6 feet, we can’t bring more kids back,” he said.
The CDC on March 19 released updated guidance that relaxed recommended physical distancing guidelines for students in schools from 6 feet to 3 feet, so long as other mitigation procedures—such as universal and correct mask-wearing, handwashing, deep cleaning and contact tracing—remain in place.
Eberhard said school division leaders are still digesting the new guidance.
“If we change to 3 feet, we could definitely bring back more kids, so we are discussing it,” he said.
As is the case with other area school divisions, transportation is a complicating factor, Eberhardt said. Buses that could seat 77 children pre-pandemic can now accommodate only 26 with social distancing.
Eberhardt said the division will present more detailed information about the new schedule and additional proposed changes at the next School Board meeting on April 12.
Locally, Spotsylvania County Public Schools will bring hybrid students back four days a week starting April 12. Stafford County Public Schools is also considering a four-day school week to start later in April.
Elementary hybrid students in Caroline County Public Schools get face-to-face instruction five days a week, with an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Secondary hybrid students attend in-person four days a week, with the same dismissal time.
King George County’s plan for in-school learning has elementary and high-school students in class four days a week and middle-schoolers split into two groups of two-days-a-week classes.
