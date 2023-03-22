Fredericksburg City Public Schools is preparing to host the fifth Superintendent and Community Roundtable next month.

The event, which is open to families, staff, students and community members, will be held April 26 at the Walker–Grant Center, and the focus will be on how the school division can best plan for the future.

“We look forward to holding our fifth in our series of truly insightful conversations about our school division and how we can best prepare for the years to come,” Superintendent Marceline Catlett said in a press release about the event.

“Through this effort, we look to create greater access to FCPS while giving our entire community a chance to provide input and ask questions.”

Attendees will learn from staff and students about successful and innovative programs and hear updates about other initiatives in the areas of instructional improvement; educational equity; facilities; staff, school and community relations; operations; and health and wellness.

There will then be a roundtable discussion about current strengths and immediate and future challenges to the success of the school division.

Registration is at bit.ly/fcpsroundtable5.

Fredericksburg schools seeking participants for branding workgroup Fredericksburg City Public Schools is inviting members of the community to participate in a …