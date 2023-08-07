Teachers and administrators waved orange pompoms and the school marching band played as freshmen in the city of Fredericksburg entered James Monroe High School on Monday morning.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools hosted the first-ever Transition Day on Monday, opening up school buildings to kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students exclusively to give them a chance to get oriented to a new site and routine.

“One of our goals is to make sure we have an intimate day with our ninth graders and get them used to school without the distraction of our veteran players,” said James Monroe High School principal Marcus Petty. “I compare it to football camp — the rookies report first.”

Stafford County schools held its first Transition Day last year and the event was successful, division administration reported to the School Board.

Fredericksburg City School Board member Katie Pomeroy on Monday thanked Stafford for the idea.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids who are new to a school site to get adjusted,” she said. “It can only make people feel more comfortable.”

Though it was the first Transition Day for city schools, it was not the first such event for Petty, who said he thinks it’s a great idea.

“We’re going to lay out expectations and really set the kids up for success,” he said.

Administrators expected about 200 ninth graders to show up for Transition Day, which will count toward the Virginia Department of Education’s mandated 180-day instructional year.

The freshmen gathered in the school auditorium for a presentation before visiting all of their scheduled classes for a shortened block of time.

There was a similar schedule for new sixth graders at Walker–Grant Middle School. Kindergarteners at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette spent Transition Day in their new classrooms getting familiar with just being in school.

At James Monroe, new high schoolers Jacob Hornung and Max Heller said they were looking forward to Transition Day.

“I’m excited to get incorporated into the spirit of high school,” Jacob said.

Max said that spending the day with his ninth grade peers only “feels a lot better than being thrown in with all the other kids.”

“It’s an easy way into it,” he said.

Emily Horne, the instructional technology supervisor at James Monroe, helped plan Monday’s Transition Day events.

“One of the keys for JM students is to have them feel part of the community and just spend time with each other,” she said.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, is the official first day of school for all other students in the division.

Caroline County hosted its version of Transition Day last week. At Caroline High School, rising ninth graders attended Cav Camp on Aug. 1. The event was led by a group of older students.

“The leaders taught the students about what it means to be a CAV — to be confident, be accountable, and to have a vision,” the school division wrote in a press release about the event. “They shared with (the 9th graders) the importance of being involved and making their high school experience what they want it to be; what is hoped for and expected of them; most of all, that they would always have help along the way.”

Caroline hosted a similar event for new middle school students. About 110 rising sixth graders from all three county elementary schools attended Eagle Camp on Aug. 1 at Caroline Middle School.

The theme was “unity” and the event was a follow-up to four “Unity Days” the division sponsored for fifth graders last school year.

All Caroline County students return to school on Monday, Aug. 14.

Stafford County will host its second annual Transition Day on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and welcome all students back on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Spotsylvania will host Transition Day on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Other students return Thursday, Aug. 10.

King George County is not hosting a Transition Day event but is holding a “non-traditional” first day of school on Aug. 8 for high school students.

Instead of classes, students will attend a series of events all centered on the theme “I’m determined.”

The division has invited motivational speaker Rohan Murphy, a wrestler and Paralympian who lost his legs at birth, to address high school students on the theme of determination.

“King George High School is committed to use the theme of ‘I’m Determined’ to help our students meet the challenges they may face throughout the year and overcome them to reach all of their goals,” division spokeswoman Amanda Higgins said.