Fredericksburg schools will continue mask mandate; others adjust to meet Youngkin's opt-out order

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will continue to require that staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside schools, the division announced Monday morning.

“Layered prevention strategies have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools which has allowed us to provide in-person learning that is required by Virginia law,” the division noted in a press release.

Other local school divisions, such as Stafford and King George, will permit masking to become optional once Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out mask mandates goes into effect Jan. 24.

The Fredericksburg school system said in a press release Monday that it is following Virginia law by continuing the practice of masking, quoting Senate Bill 1303, which is in effect through Aug. 1 and states that school divisions need to provide in-person instruction “in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”