Fredericksburg schools will drop IB program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enrollment in IB classes at James Monroe High School, which were first offered in 2016, has been low, according to the release. In addition, there has been a steady decline in literacy and math scores division-wide over the past five years, Eberhardt said.

"Is this because of IB? We don't know," he said. "But we do know that IB teachers have to have lots of training and spend lots of time planning IB course curriculum and that may have distracted planning and teaching time that could have been devoted to math and literacy."

The division sent out a survey to the school community earlier this year about the IB program.

Eberhardt said there were about 140 responses. They generally indicated "a mediocre response to the quality of IB."

The surveys did note the benefits of IB, which include the development of a global and local awareness for students, rigorous content and cross-curricular instruction. The division is looking to continue offering these benefits by expanding AP course offerings, dual enrollment, internships and virtual options.

"We want to keep the global awareness and the beauty of looking at the whole child—and the self-reflection piece, which is critical to teachers and students," Eberhardt said.