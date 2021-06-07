Fredericksburg sets attendance zones for Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools

George said Central Office staff have been working with the City of Fredericksburg’s GIS department to create student density, demographic and fiber location maps since 2019, to assist the work of the division’s enrollment, capacity and expansion task force.

The division used this information to create four attendance zones so that it could reduce or increase in-school capacity as needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. George said staff took the four attendance zones and applied them to two K-5 school zones, making adjustments to ensure two equal schools.

“We focused on balance with the number of students, race, special education, language status, simplicity of zone boundaries and future growth,” he said.

George said the division does not yet know where all 2021-22 kindergarten students live, but said that of those who have registered so far, attendance is evenly split between Hugh Mercer and Lafayette.

The new Hugh Mercer will have 687 students and the new Lafayette will have 699, not including kindergarten.

There will be eight homerooms each of grades 1, 2 and 3 at Hugh Mercer and six of grades 4 and 5. Lafayette will have six first-grade homerooms, eight second-grade homerooms, seven homerooms each of third and fourth grades and six fifth-grade homerooms.