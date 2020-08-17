Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania head back to school virtually

Only a handful of students were at Spotsylvania High School for the first day of the 2020-21 school year Monday.

They sat at desks and tables six feet apart from each other, wearing masks, in the school’s common area. They wore headphones and logged into virtual classrooms with their classmates, who logged in from home.

Those who came to Spotsylvania High School on Monday are those who have internet connectivity issues at home, Principal Kelly Gempel said.

All other Spotsylvania County Public School students—as well as students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools—went back to school from home on Monday. Like most public school systems in the area, both divisions have decided to hold school virtually through at least October to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Spotsylvania, students are spending this week getting oriented to Canvas, the platform most local divisions are using to deliver distance learning, meeting their teachers and talking about expectations.

“You know, this is new for our teachers and kids and this gives them the opportunity to work through that without the pressure of getting right into curriculum,” Gempel said. “Just to touch base and see what it’s like to teach and learn in a virtual environment.”