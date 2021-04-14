Fredericksburg students can return to school four days per week

Fredericksburg City Public School students can return to school four days a week starting as soon as this week.

The School Board heard division staff's plan for the extended school week at a meeting Monday.

Students who are already in the hybrid program and in school buildings twice a week can choose to receive in-person instruction on their asynchronous days, either Monday or Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, depending on which of four zones they are assigned to.

Wednesdays will remain asynchronous learning days for all students.

The extended week will begin for James Monroe High School students on April 15. Lafayette Upper Elementary students can start the four-day week on April 19, Walker-Grant Middle School on April 26 and Hugh Mercer Elementary on May 3.

School officials request that parents provide transportation to school for students on their "off zone" days.

Families who need transportation are asked to contact their student's teacher.