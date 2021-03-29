Fredericksburg task force recommends building new school by 2026

Boyd said Monday that she feels the new school is a better long-term solution to overcrowding for the city as a whole and that the five-year time frame is “sooner than I thought.”

She suggested that having a time frame in mind will help the school community accept whatever short-term capacity solution is put in place.

Pomeroy, who voted against the January 2019 capacity plan that included the Lafayette expansion, expressed disappointment with the five-year time frame.

“One of the reasons I was opposed to the Lafayette expansion was I felt like it would be throwing a lot of money at a solution that wouldn’t be a solution for very long,” she said. “By the time it opened, it was going to be at capacity, and I thought it would delay the time when we would be able to get a new school.

“So we didn’t do that, and now there are five more full school years to go before we get the real solution. We’re in crisis mode right now at Hugh Mercer. I don’t quite know how we’re going to do this five more years.”

