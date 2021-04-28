Fredericksburg to convert both city elementary schools to K–5

Both elementary schools in Fredericksburg will serve grades K–5 starting this August.
The School Board unanimously approved the recommendation of the school division’s internal Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion task force to convert both schools to K–5 at a special meeting Wednesday evening.
“I have thought long and hard about this, and those who know me know that I pray,” Superintendent Marci Catlett told division staff Wednesday afternoon. “I feel this is the best solution.”
“We know this is a major change for our school division,” she said.
Currently, both elementary schools are “single-stream,” meaning all K–2 students in the city attend Hugh Mercer Elementary and all students in grades 3–5 attend Lafayette Upper Elementary School.
The change to two K–5 schools is an interim solution to overcrowding, which has been especially severe at Hugh Mercer in recent years.
At just under 1,000 students, Hugh Mercer is the largest K–2 school in the state and far exceeds the national average elementary school enrollment of 403.
Lafayette Upper Elementary has almost 800 students.
The plan approved Wednesday will create two schools expected to hold between 850 and 900 students each. It will cut the number of homerooms per grade in half, from up to 16 to between six and eight, “making it easier for teachers to collaborate for quality education and for families to be more engaged in school events,” according to a news release about the change.
“We believe smaller schools are best and those that are K–5 are even better,” Deputy Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt said in an interview Wednesday.
Eberhardt said the goal is to create two schools that are “as similar as they can be,” in terms of teacher experience and teaching style as well as student socioeconomic background, race, ethnicity, language of origin and learning ability.
The division created four attendance zones in the city this year when it implemented a hybrid model. Eberhardt said it has worked well in terms of yielding balanced student populations.
“It might need some tweaks and it might not,” he said.
“The exciting thing is that we get to create a K–5 school and build that culture and that sense of community and knowing each other that we have begun to lose,” he added.
Families will learn which school their children will attend by mid-June and orientation events will be planned over the summer.
The School Board, division staff and City Council have been discussing long-term solutions to the growing student population since 2018. The ECE task force was established two years ago and brought in consulting firm Crabtree and Rohrbaugh last year to assist with developing solutions.
Building a new school was the preferred long-term solution, and the School Board earlier this month submitted a request to the council to build a new school to open as soon as 2024.
City officials are working on plans to fund the design and site work phase of the construction as part of its budget deliberations for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
Catlett said the ECE task force considered two short-term solutions to ease overcrowding until the new school is finished. The task force overwhelmingly preferred the creation of two schools over implementing a year-round school calendar, she said.
Catlett said school division leadership will monitor the effectiveness of the two schools while the new school is being built to determine if the configuration will continue after it opens.
The superintendent said Fredericksburg schools have been single-stream since they were integrated in the late 1960s.
“We’ve outgrown it,” she said.
She said that when she graduated from city schools, there were fewer than 150 students in her class.
“I benefited from that,” Catlett said. “It’s been a long time since we had that in the city.”
School Board member Malvina Rollins Kay said she was “devastated and sad” but supported the recommendation.
“As bad as I feel, I understand the most important thing is the academic success of our children and from what I’m hearing now, they’re not getting [what they need],” Kay said. “It’s too crowded.”
Member Jennifer Boyd said she also has been a “huge proponent” of single-stream.
“I think that the value it brings is immense and it is unique, so I needed a lot of data to show why we need to do this,” she said. “I am convinced after all of the discussions and seeing the data and seeing the research that, while single stream is a wonderful thing for our community, at this time it is not allowing us to meet the needs of our students.”
