Fredericksburg to convert both city elementary schools to K–5

“We believe smaller schools are best and those that are K–5 are even better,” Deputy Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt said in an interview Wednesday.

Eberhardt said the goal is to create two schools that are “as similar as they can be,” in terms of teacher experience and teaching style as well as student socioeconomic background, race, ethnicity, language of origin and learning ability.

The division created four attendance zones in the city this year when it implemented a hybrid model. Eberhardt said it has worked well in terms of yielding balanced student populations.

“It might need some tweaks and it might not,” he said.

“The exciting thing is that we get to create a K–5 school and build that culture and that sense of community and knowing each other that we have begun to lose,” he added.

Families will learn which school their children will attend by mid-June and orientation events will be planned over the summer.

The School Board, division staff and City Council have been discussing long-term solutions to the growing student population since 2018. The ECE task force was established two years ago and brought in consulting firm Crabtree and Rohrbaugh last year to assist with developing solutions.