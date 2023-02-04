Germanna Community College and Virginia Tech have entered into an agreement that will help students from diverse, nontraditional backgrounds earn bachelor's degrees in cybersecurity and analytics.

The agreement establishes a guided transfer path for Germanna students to Virginia Tech's cybersecurity program, which is housed in the Pamplin College of Business.

Virginia Tech's program includes a 300-hour work-based learning component in addition to courses taught by industry professionals and is taught in a hybrid format.

Germanna president Janet Gullickson said the agreement will expand educational opportunities for the Fredericksburg-area workforce, especially those from underserved communities and adults who already have jobs.

“We're excited to join Virginia Tech in ramping up training for a diverse group of students to meet the demand for the cybersecurity professionals so vital to our national security," Gullickson said in a press release from Germanna. "This opportunity for students to get experience in the field as they learn complements our Germanna Works experiential learning initiative."

The transfer program is open to second year Germanna students pursuing an associate degree in business administration.

For more about the partnership, visit vtx.vt.edu/articles/2023/01/pamplin-germanna-cyber.html