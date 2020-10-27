GERMANNA AT 50: How a former Colonial outpost became site of a community college

In 1714, a group of more than 40 German settlers forged a future for themselves amid the wilderness on the banks of the Rapidan River.

At the time, the region was the westernmost outpost of colonial Virginia. The settlers’ success was anything but assured.

More than 265 years later, another community on those same lands faced an equally uncertain future.

“Community College Board Selects Orange County Site,” read the headline at the top of the Nov. 28, 1968, edition of Orange Review, a weekly newspaper.

“The State Board of Community Colleges announced ... that Orange County has been chosen as the location for immediate construction of a two-year, low tuition cost community college,” the paper reported.

The site for the school, in the eastern corner of Orange County, had been offered in April by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia. The 100-acre Locust Grove campus would be carved from the foundation’s historic 270-acre Siegen Forest.

Of the 16 criteria used in making the selection, state officials cited the foundation’s donation of the site as an important factor, as well as proximity to population centers, terrain, access and expansion capability.