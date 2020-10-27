GERMANNA AT 50: Spotsylvania campus helped community college survive and grow

Germanna Community College has stuck around amid the ups and downs of higher education enrollment for the last 50 years because of good decision- making.
One of those good decisions was made by longtime Germanna President Frank Turnage in the late 1980s, when the school first planned to expand to a campus in Spotsylvania County. David Sam, who followed Turnage as president in 2007, continued to make bold choices, expanding that campus with a third building and opening centers to meet the direct needs of the community college’s students.
These are students like Liam Chapin of Fredericksburg. When Chapin, now 23, graduated with no offers from the four-year universities he applied to, he felt he had nowhere but Germanna to turn.
But his education set him up for the career of his dreams—robotics.
“It afforded me what I needed, a second chance to get into the collegiate system,” he said.
And that stepping stone was more robust than he thought it would be, with quality of professors and instruction. He took advantage of National Community College Aerospace Scholars program, offered by NASA only to community college students. Through that program, he learned about space mission design and ended up with five internships with NASA.
Chapin is now at Virginia Tech studying computer science and is on track to graduate in the spring. At Tech, he is working in a mechanical engineering lab affiliated with NASA on space assembly, training robots to assemble parts in space and make the best decisions based on their environment. He’s planning to get his master’s degree in computer science next year, and then go on for his doctorate.
And it all started on the Fredericksburg area campus. Germanna itself has been in a state of perpetual motion since the Fredericksburg area campus opened in 1997 with the main campus center and classrooms, the V. Earl Dickinson Building, on 70 acres in Spotsylvania County near the intersection of Interstate 95 and U.S. 1. But the plan was in place a decade before the campus opened.
The two-year public institution of higher education was established in 1970 for the residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
When Turnage came in 1987, he realized the original Locust Grove campus was too far out to fully serve the growing population in the eastern part of the college’s service area. The campus in Orange County had almost been closed twice and absorbed into the other community colleges when he got to the helm, but over the next five years, he garnered the support needed for the Spotsylvania site.
The campus allowed Germanna, in Turnage’s words, “not to die on the vine.”
Enrollment at the new campus grew so steadily that a second building devoted to workforce development and technology was added in 2004. And when Sam became president, a third building for sciences and information was already planned—and mostly funded.
Sam had to find $2.5 million of the $25 million it would cost to build from nonstate revenue in middle of the great recession. He said there was great support locally, from generous donors, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, the college board and its foundation.
The effort succeeded, and the building—which is actually two connected structures—opened in 2013 with a glass design that promoted openness and accessibility.
In Sam’s first four years there, enrollment went up by 50 percent. And it continues to rise under the current leadership of President Janet Gullickson.
Germanna currently has more than 12,900 students at its two campuses and five centers. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has left many schools struggling, Germanna saw its summer school enrollment jump 25 percent and its enrollment this semester is up 4 percent over last fall.
A lot of that is due to Germanna’s quick move to online classes, which was made easier because of the school’s experience in 2011, when an earthquake damaged the Dickinson building of the Fredericksburg area campus and 300 classes had to be moved online in 10 days.
Having a campus closer to the fastest-growing parts of the Fredericksburg area has helped fuel the growth, but Sam said the school’s success is about much more than buildings.
“When I arrived, I could tell we had a caring faculty,” he said. “When you put together systems and programs that meet the needs of students along with that, it works together.”
To make decisions on new centers and programs, Sam said administrators make educated projections based on the census and other population projections.
That’s why the Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper was completed in 2006. And Germanna’s first center in Stafford County opened in 2009, followed in 2012 by the Stafford Auto Tech center and program.
Those additions were followed by the Caroline Workforce Center in 2016, and The Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology in 2017. Located in Central Park, FredCAT offers programs and apprenticeship aimed at high-demand fields.
The Barbara J. Fried Center located near Stafford Hospital opened in summer 2018 and is the next step toward a permanent campus in Stafford County. It offers all Germanna transfer programs, including cybersecurity, nursing and business administration. Longer range, there will be a new campus in Stafford County, replacing the current rented center there.
According to Dr. Jeanne Wesley, vice president for academic affairs and workforce at Germanna, “Our quick response to business and regional needs is one of the reasons for that growth. GCC is continually working to meet the needs of our community. For example, we have recently developed several completely online fast-track programs, including cybersecurity, that working adults can complete a two-year degree in only one year.”
The next expansion project will be a whole new campus at Locust Grove in the next couple of years, Wesley said. It will be focused on nursing and health care professional training, which has been a touchstone program for Germanna over the years.
In fact, six months after he retired as president, Sam found himself in the ER in Culpeper for a serious medical concern. But he wasn’t worried. All the nurses were trained at Germanna Community College.
