Germanna, George Mason University announce partnership

Germanna Community College and George Mason University on Tuesday announced a new partnership aimed to make it easier for community college students to transfer to the four-year university.

Germanna president Janet Gullickson and GMU president Gregory Washington signed the partnership agreement Monday.

The partnership brings the Mason Academy—a guided degree transfer program—to Germanna.

The Mason Academy at Germanna, which is part of the Mason Virginia Promise initiative, establishes a pathway for students in business, cyber security and other programs to transfer to GMU after earning their associate’s degree.

The Academy offers a one-time admissions and financial aid process, as well as dedicated advisors for each student to help him or her transfer without losing any credits.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, 80 percent of students attending community colleges say they want to earn a four-year degree, but only 30 percent succeeded in transferring to a four-year institution in 2020.

Lower-income students were half as likely as their higher-income peers to have transferred to a four-year institution and attain a bachelor’s degree within six years of first entry to a community college.

“Germanna and George Mason are both committed to bringing higher education within reach of every Virginian,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson in a news release about the agreement.

Germanna’s accelerated, 100 percent online College Everywhere program makes it even easier to earn a two-year degree, Gullickson said, “and the new Mason Academy offers Germanna graduates a pathway and a supportive bridge to a bachelor’s degree at a top university.”

Learn more at germanna.edu.

