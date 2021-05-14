Germanna spring commencement sees nearly 650 students earn degrees, certificates

Germanna Community College this week graduated its largest number of students since it switched to winter and spring graduations seven years ago.
Germanna said an expected 647 students were awarded 1,388 degrees and credentials during virtual commencement ceremonies Thursday evening. Speakers for the online event lauded nursing and health-technologies graduates, who are entering those fields when the nation needs such professionals more than ever.
At no time have their career choices “been more important to us than in the last year with our COVID situation,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson told the grads. “Thank you, all of you in the health-care field, for pledging to take care of us.”
Culpeper County resident Heather Fonda, the student speaker for the nursing and health technologies ceremony that is part of Germanna’s commencement, praised commitment of fellow students in battle against the novel coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes.
“As emerging health-care workers, we selflessly focus on the needs of our patients. Even in a world that is still vastly affected by the COVID pandemic we have remained courageous, stuck it out and finished the programs we started,” she told fellow graduates. “It takes a special kind of person to set the needs of others above their own and to gain fulfillment in doing so. We are that person. Take pride in that notion and know that our selflessness, unity, collaboration and commitment to the community are important now more than ever.”
Fonda earned an associate’s degree in dental hygiene.
Patti Lisk, the college’s dean of nursing and health technologies, acknowledged that its health-care courses are challenging.
“You know, I have heard lots of things about the nursing and health technologies programs at Germanna over my years of association with the college,” Lisk said. “The one thing that I have never heard about any of these programs was that the curricula were easy ... Successfully graduating from one of these programs during normal conditions is indeed a reason for celebration. To those graduating during a pandemic, all I can say is ‘WOW! What an accomplishment!’ “
Dennis Smith, pharmacy manager at Culpeper Medical Center, spoke of Germanna students’ fortitude in going into a profession on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
“These are certainly unique times,” Smith said. “You are graduating into the health-care field in an era unlike any other, at a time when the world has experienced not only the tragedy and suffering associated with a global pandemic, but also ... cutting-edge science, developing new technologies, new treatments, new vaccines, and providing us with the hope of a better tomorrow. This is an exciting time to begin a career in health care, a time no other class, besides yourself, can lay claim to.”
