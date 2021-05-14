Germanna spring commencement sees nearly 650 students earn degrees, certificates

Germanna Community College this week graduated its largest number of students since it switched to winter and spring graduations seven years ago.

Germanna said an expected 647 students were awarded 1,388 degrees and credentials during virtual commencement ceremonies Thursday evening. Speakers for the online event lauded nursing and health-technologies graduates, who are entering those fields when the nation needs such professionals more than ever.

At no time have their career choices “been more important to us than in the last year with our COVID situation,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson told the grads. “Thank you, all of you in the health-care field, for pledging to take care of us.”

Culpeper County resident Heather Fonda, the student speaker for the nursing and health technologies ceremony that is part of Germanna’s commencement, praised commitment of fellow students in battle against the novel coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes.

