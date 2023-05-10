Germanna Community College will graduate 762 students during its spring commencement ceremony Thursday evening — and among them is Stephanie Morris, who will walk right into her dream job as a nurse in the orthopedics department at Mary Washington Hospital.

Morris, 37, is the daughter of parents who immigrated to the United States from Haiti in search of a better education for their children.

They worked multiple jobs to afford to send her to a private school in New Jersey, but Morris recalls the principal of that school telling her that she would never amount to anything.

"From that moment, my behavior grew worse and led me to self-destruction," Morris said. "I was expelled from school twice, and my future looked grim."

Morris and her husband moved to Fredericksburg 10 years ago to start a family. As their children, now 6 and 8, grew older, she decided that it was time for her to pursue the college education she had put off largely due to fear.

“I also reached a point in my life where I realized I wanted to do something that mattered," she said.

She was inspired to become a nurse due to health challenges her father faced. But applying to college was still intimidating.

"I didn't know how things would be paid for. I didn't know how I would be able to accommodate the schedule with my children. I didn't know anything," Morris said. "But once I applied, the advisers swarmed in. The resources came in. The scholarships came in.”

She received two scholarships from the Germanna Educational Foundation.

The woman who was told she'd never amount to anything and who thought she was "too old" and "could not learn" was invited to submit a research paper on Audre Lorde to the annual Germanna Research and Writing Symposium. She tied for first place.

"This was first-rate literary scholarship — from a student treated as undeserving in her secondary education," said Germanna English faculty member Diane Critchfield Engel.

Morris credits Engel with seeing what she was capable of and encouraging her to work to fulfill it and said she wants to be that kind of mentor to students like herself.

Germanna will hold its spring commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. There will be a nurse-pinning ceremony at 3 p.m.

Both events will be live-streamed at germanna.edu.