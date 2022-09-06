Grant will establish watershed education for students of Fredericksburg City Public Schools

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a three-year, $236,000 grant to fund watershed education and training to students of Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

Friends of the Rappahannock announced the grant in a press release issued last week.

Students in grades 4, 6 and 9 will learn about the Rappahannock River watershed and how it is affected by humans through hands-on learning provided by community partners, such as Friends of the Rappahannock, Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, Downtown Greens, the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Hallowed Ground Tours, Rivere and the Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension.

The programming will bring Meaningful Watershed Education Experiences to city students. These immersive investigations into local environmental issues are required by the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, which included an environmental literacy goal for participating states.

However, school divisions don’t always have the funding or staffing to provide students with these experiences.

“The hands-on, experiential learning that our students will receive in conjunction with the high-quality professional development provided to our educators through this grant will have a huge impact,” Fredericksburg School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy said in the press release. “Today’s students are the future stewards of our lands, our waters, and our history.”

Pomeroy thanked the school division’s educators; director of curriculum and instruction Kecia Lipscomb; and Friends of the Rappahannock for securing the grant funding.

Science teacher Karl Gron said the programming will “give our students new and unique experiences that they would not necessarily have had otherwise.”

“We also hope the future activities facilitated by the grant will encourage James Monroe High School students to be environmentally responsible Rappahannock River watershed citizens,” he said in the press release.

Local partner organizations also expressed excitement about opportunities provided by the grant in the press release.

Programming will begin this fall.