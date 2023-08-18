The University of Mary Washington’s “Papers of James Monroe“ project has received a $345,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities to publish the eighth and ninth volumes of Monroe’s papers.

The volumes will cover Monroe’s presidency from March 1817 to February 1825. Editor Robert Karachuk said in a UMW press release that these volumes are “arguably the most consequential of the entire series.”

Monroe, the fifth U.S. president, presided over a period known as the “Era of Good Feelings,” but in reality, the country and its leader were grappling with difficult social and political issues, such as policies related to Native Americans and slavery.

Karachuk said the latest volumes will show how Monroe, who was an enslaver, “saw himself as trying to act humanely and justly while embracing a system of oppression that was, in its very nature, inhumane and unjust.”

The “Papers of James Monroe” publishing project began in 1989 under the direction of founding editor Daniel Preston. It is expected to conclude in 2035 with the publication of the 10th volume, which will cover Monroe’s retirement and final years.

All together, the volumes present more than 5,000 documents. A digital edition of Monroe’s papers is produced by Rotunda, an imprint of the University of Virginia.

The project is administered by the James Monroe Museum and sponsored by UMW.

It is one of 280 projects nationwide that together received $415 million in funding from the NEH, the organization announced this week.