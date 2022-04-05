Hearing scheduled for appeal in Spotsylvania School Board case

The Edwards Law Firm has filed an appeal of a judge’s dismissal of two claims made on behalf of Courtland High School graduate Makaila Keyes against the Spotsylvania School Board.

The original lawsuit filed last month alleges that School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg violated Keyes’s rights under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act by presenting a “substantially and materially altered” agenda for the Jan. 10, 2022, meeting that had not been made available to the public in advance; by not notifying the public in advance of plans to hold a closed meeting; and by not properly holding a vote to go into the closed meeting.

Judge John Martin at a hearing on March 25 agreed to dismiss the first two claims on the basis that there is no existing case law to support a ruling.

“We have accordingly appealed this part of the decision to the Circuit Court,” reads a statement the Edwards Law Firm posted Monday to its Facebook page.

“In effect, Honorable Judge Martin paved the way for this appeal to set precedents that (1) public officials cannot frustrate FOIA by presenting palatable agendas for public inspection only to substitute them for a more controversial agenda once a meeting is underway, and (2) public officials cannot conduct back-room business in closed meetings without first giving the public proper notice that such closed meetings are planned in a manner that provides the public an opportunity to respond,” the statement continues.

A hearing on the appeal has been scheduled for April 18 at 9 a.m. in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Martin found that the lawsuit’s third claim—that the board violated FOIA laws by failing to hold a vote before entering the closed meeting—has merit and can proceed. There will be a trial on that claim April 29 in Spotsylvania General District Court.

Jeremy Capps, the attorney representing Twigg and the other three school board members named in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the case.

