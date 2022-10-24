Hundreds of students still absent from Stafford High School

Approximately 670 students were absent from Stafford High School on Monday as a large swath of students continue to suffer from a flu outbreak that started last week.

School division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said in an email Monday that "a number" of students tested positive for flu.

"We are also seeing a pattern of gastrointestinal symptoms, which may be due to the flu or may be a separate illness," Osborn said.

Rappahannock Area Health Department Allison Balmes-John said the students tested positive for influenza A.

"We are continuing to receive information from sick individuals to understand the extent of the outbreak. We will release the additional information once it is confirmed," Balmes-John wrote in an email.

The school division is working with the health department to respond to the outbreak, which Stafford High's student newspaper reported as originating at the Oct. 15 homecoming dance.

Osborn said the division investigated the school's water fountains and meal service and "do not believe there is a connection between either of those services and these illnesses."

Stafford High School extended the cancellation of all sports and activities through Tuesday, to "help contain the spread of the illness to visiting schools," Osborn said.

"Our travel students are encouraged to follow strict mitigation strategies when coming to or from Stafford High School," she said. "We will re-evaluate activities later this week."