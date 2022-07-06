James Monroe High School hires new principal

James Monroe High School has a new principal, Marcus Petty, who joins Fredericksburg City Public Schools with five years of experience as a high school principal in Charles City County.

Petty is replacing Tim Duffy, who led James Monroe for one year before resigning effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Petty has worked in public education since 2011, when he was hired by Chesterfield County schools. While in Chesterfield, he served as coordinator of a student success initiative for high school students.

History teacher Audrey Rackley–Rio, a 21-year veteran who served on the new principal selection committee, said Petty is “a perfect fit in our community.”

“[He] comes to us with a lot of secondary experience that gives him great insight into the challenges we face and the vertical articulation necessary to meet them,” Rackley-Rio said in a press release from the school division.

Petty said his goal as principal will be to empower James Monroe students to become college- or career-ready.

“By building up our partnerships and career and technical education programs, we will enable each student with the decision-making tools to help chart their path, whether that be through college or trade school,” he said in a press release.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is also seeking a new principal to take over leadership of Walker–Grant Middle School from Angela Hinrichs, who will become coordinator of preschool programs for the division starting July 18.

Rickie Hopkins, who served as interim principal during the search for Petty, will lead Walker-Grant Middle School until Hinrichs’s replacement is hired.