James Monroe High School opens with expanded CTE space

Students in the cosmetology and certified nurse assistant programs at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg have expanded learning spaces this year, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the state.

“We are elated to announce the expansion of cosmetology and healthcare service (CNA) labs at James Monroe High School,” division Superintendent Marci Catlett said Tuesday in a press release. “The expansions are a result in increased student enrollment, actual simulated and hands-on experiences with innovation tools and equipment, and room for future growth in these high demand courses.”

With the new funding, construction firm AD Whittaker expanded the number of cosmetology work stations from 14 to 20 and built clinical space for CNA students.

Fifteen students are enrolled in James Monroe’s CNA program and 40 in the cosmetology program.

“The wish for classes was becoming bigger than the facilities,” said Kristi Allison, career and technical education coordinator for city schools.

Allison said growing the cosmetology program is a focus for this year. Future plans include adding a barbering program and more healthcare pathways through partnerships with Germanna Community College.

Expanding career and technical education programs is a priority for the city school division and was the focus of last month’s second Superintendent Community Roundtable.

Local businesses and organizations discussed how to increase partnerships with the school division and identified needed resources such as space, transportation and funding for training and retaining personnel.