James Monroe High School principal to step down

The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.

“Certainly, we understand Dr. Duffy’s decision to leave the principal position and also support his decision to focus on personal matters,” Superintendent Marci Catlett said in a press release from the school division. “Fortunately, he will continue working with FCPS students where I know his heart remains.”

In January, Duffy will fill an open teaching position at Walker–Grant Middle School as a math specialist.

Duffy is stepping away because he wants to focus on “personal matters” without having to take time away from his duties as principal, according to the press release.

In an email to the James Monroe school community, Duffy said he “remain[s] passionate about James Monroe and City schools’ success and will continue to focus on student achievement and well-being.”

Rickie Hopkins, a retired Richmond City high school principal, will serve as interim principal of James Monroe High School while the division seeks Duffy’s replacement.