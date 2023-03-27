A Spotsylvania Circuit Court judge on Monday dismissed a case filed by two county parents requesting judicial review of the School Board's hiring of superintendent Mark Taylor.

Judge Ricardo Rigual sustained a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the plaintiffs — Jeffrey Glazer and Christina Ramos — were not able to show that the board's decision to hire Taylor caused specific injury to their children within the time frame dictated by Virginia Code.

Section 2.2-1 of the code states, "Any parent, custodian, or legal guardian of a pupil attending the public schools in a school division who is aggrieved by an action of the school board may, within thirty days after such action, petition the circuit court having jurisdiction in the school division to review the action of the school board."

Taylor's superintendent contract went into effect Nov. 1, 2022.

Glazer and Ramos filed their petition on Oct. 4 and there was a first hearing on Oct. 27, at which Rigual permitted them to file an amended petition to show that they have legal standing to bring the case.

Jeremy Capps, representing the School Board, argued Monday morning that the plaintiffs have not shown evidence of sustaining injury as a result of Taylor's hiring. He said decisions in prior cases have established that "general distress" over a policy isn't enough to move the case forward.

"There have to be present facts about an injury," Capps said. "There is no allegation of specific harm suffered. If taken to the extreme, that would mean any student or parent would be able to challenge any hiring decision."

Joseph Kirchgessner, representing Glazer and Ramos, argued that the 30-day window does not provide enough time for a specific injury to occur.

"We all want justice for children and the system," he said. "But the system requires you to have facts within too short of a time frame."

Kirchgessner said that he would be able to provide evidence showing that Taylor's hiring has caused injury to Glazer and Ramos and their children should the case be allowed to go to trial.

He said Taylor has "flaunted his disregard" for minority populations, such as those that are biracial, have special needs or identify as LGBTQ+, through posts made to a Facebook page that appeared to belong to him, and that Glazer and Ramos's children belong to those populations.

Rigual agreed with Kirchgessner's assessment of the case as "tough," but agreed to grant Capps's motion to dismiss it.

"This is a difficult case," he said. "But it doesn't meet the legal standard. The facts do not rise to the level of being 'aggrieved.' "