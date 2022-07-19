Judge dismisses FOIA case against Spotsylvania School Board members

A General District Court judge on Tuesday granted a motion to strike a former Spotsylvania County student’s complaint that members of the Spotsylvania School Board violated her rights under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act by not properly voting to enter a closed session at its first meeting this year.

Judge John Martin stressed during the trial that he needed to hear evidence that School Board Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie, Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps “willfully and knowingly” violated FOIA by not voting to go into a second closed session during the Jan. 10 meeting.

The closed session in question resulted in the firing without cause of former Superintendent Scott Baker.

After three hours of testimony from School Board members, Martin said Tuesday that he had not heard evidence to prove a willful violation and granted the motion to strike.

Martin sustained numerous objections by Jeremy Capps, who represented Twigg and the other board members, to questions posed by Fred and Jenna Edwards, the attorneys representing petitioner Makaila Keyes, on the grounds that they were not relevant to the issue of whether Twigg willfully skirted the requirement to vote before going into closed session.

The Edwardses attempted to show that Twigg, who was first elected to the board in 2015, should have had sufficient knowledge of FOIA and the rules surrounding closed sessions and that therefore, he made a conscious choice not to follow them.

In his testimony, Twigg said that he was “surprised” to be elected chair of the board during the Jan. 10 meeting and that he did not prepare for the meeting in advance aside from “reviewing the agenda” and “knowing items of substance.”

He said that he thought he had called for a vote prior to going into the closed session in question, which was the second held during that meeting.

“I presumed we had voted,” Twigg said. “It was a mistake.”

Twigg blamed “procedural challenges” for mistakes made at the Jan. 10 meeting.

“The meeting had challenges because a new board majority took over which had varied views [from the previous majority],” he said. “That set the audience in a murmured state. The auditorium setting had me out of my element. Board members were speaking over each other and there was crowd noise.”

During questioning by Capps, Twigg said the Jan. 10 meeting was the first one he conducted in a leadership role and that colleagues reminded him multiple times during that meeting of the need to follow Roberts Rules of Order.

He said he would have called for a vote before going into the second closed meeting if someone had alerted him of the need to do so, but that no one did.

In the video of the Jan. 10 meeting, board members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole can be heard registering their objection after Twigg stated that he intended for the board to go into a second closed session.

In their testimonies, Shelley and Cole said they objected because the second closed session was not on the approved agenda. Shelley said that once in the closed session, she informed the board that no vote had been taken.

Gillespie, Phelps and Abuismail, in their testimonies, also said the meeting was chaotic, not under control and full of disruptions and that they believed they had voted to go into the closed session in question.

The claim that Martin struck on Tuesday was one of three made by Keyes, a 2019 graduate of Courtland High School and student at Virginia Commonwealth University, in her petition, which was filed in March.

Martin on March 25 dismissed the other two claims—that Keyes’s rights under FOIA were infringed upon when the board on Jan. 10 followed a meeting agenda that had not been made available to the public in advance and did not give adequate public notice of the intent to hold a closed meeting.

Keyes and her lawyers are appealing the dismissal of these two claims in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on Aug. 10.