Judge sends Spotsy School Board FOIA case back to General District Court

A Spotsylvania Circuit Court judge on Friday declined to rule on the appeal of two claims of violations of Virginia's Freedom of Information Act on the part of the Spotsylvania School Board.

Judge Ricardo Rigual put the appeal on hold until Aug. 10, after a July 19 General District Court trial, which will determine whether School Board Chair Kirk Twigg and School Board members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail violated FOIA by failing to hold a vote before entering a closed meeting on Jan. 10, 2022.

That claim is one of three made by Makaila Keyes, a Courtland High School graduate, against Twigg and the other three members. Keyes also alleges that the four members violated her rights under FOIA by following a meeting agenda that had not been made available to the public in advance and by not giving adequate public notice of the intent to hold a closed meeting.

The closed meeting in question resulted in the firing of former school division superintendent Scott Baker.

In March, General District Court judge John Martin dismissed these two claims for lack of precedent, but determined that the claim that the closed meeting was unlawful because Twigg did not first hold a vote to enter it has merit.

Keyes's attorneys, John and Jenna Edwards, appealed Martin's dismissal of the other two claims to the Circuit Court, asking Rigual to allow them to be tried as well.

"This appeal is to set precedents that (1) public officials cannot frustrate FOIA by presenting palatable agendas for public inspection only to substitute them for a more controversial agenda once a meeting is underway, and (2) public officials cannot conduct back-room business in closed meetings without first giving the public proper notice that such closed meetings are planned in a manner that provides the public an opportunity to respond," Keyes wrote in an update on the Facebook page Neighborhood Spotsy.

Rigual on Friday questioned whether the Circuit Court has the authority to act as an appeals court and said that "the rules regarding when cases are right to be appealed are so we don't bifurcate cases."

After the 20-minute hearing, Rigual issued an order to stay, or hold, the appeal until the district court case is resolved.

He said he would take the appeal "under advisement" in the meantime.

"It's an interesting case and it deserves to be heard," Rigual said.

