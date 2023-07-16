For families that rely on free and reduced-price meals during the school year, the two months of summer can be a time of high anxiety.

“Every year, it gets harder and harder,” said Kim Castillo.

Castillo pulled into the parking lot of Third Mount Zion Baptist Church in Woodford shortly after 10 a.m. on a recent Wednesday to pick up eight meals — breakfast and lunch for her kids for the rest of the week.

The children receive reduced-price meals during the school year, so the free meals provided by the Summer Food Service Program, which is administered locally through the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, are “hugely beneficial” to her, she said.

Volunteers from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office loaded boxes of the meals — cereal, oatmeal and waffle bars, chicken salad, chili, sun butter sandwiches, milk and a whole cantaloupe — into the back of Castillo’s van.

“We’ll see you next week,” said Curtis Dickerson, children’s programs coordinator for the Regional Food Bank.

The Woodford site is one of six operating in Caroline County this summer, Dickerson said. There are seven more sites in Spotsylvania County, Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

“This year, we have more sites than ever before, which is more to manage, but we are able to feed more kids,” Dickerson said.

Volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office run four of the sites and volunteers from the nonprofit Caroline’s Promise run the other two.

“There is no way we could run this without the volunteers,” Dickerson said. “Without them, we couldn’t do this in Caroline.”

The summer meal service started the first week of June and served 51,111 meals the first month. The program will continue through the second week of August at most sites and through Sept. 30 at the Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Virginia by the state Department of Education.

Local sponsors, which can include school districts, local government agencies, camps, or nonprofit organizations — like the food bank — participate in the program by providing meals, for which they are reimbursed by the USDA.

Meal sites must be located in an area where more than 50% of children are from households that would be eligible for free and reduced-price meals based on school or census data.

Meals are available to all children and youth aged 18 and under.

The program served an estimated 142 million meals in 2019, the most recent year for which the USDA has provided data, at a cost of $476.4 million.

So far this summer, the local food bank has invested “just shy of $300,000” to administer the program, said Carey Sealy, director of programs for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is also operating a summer food service program, with mobile cafés visiting 15 sites throughout the city every day. Stafford County Public Schools is operating a program at seven sites in the county.

Prior to the the COVID-19 pandemic, all Summer Food Service sites were operated as congregate sites, meaning children had to sit and eat the meals under supervision and on location and could not to take them home.

During the pandemic, Congress approved a series of waivers that permitted parents to pick up summer meals in bulk for their children to eat at home and eliminated the requirement that sites be located in low-income areas.

These summer meal program waivers expired last year and were not renewed by Congress, meaning local programs now must abide by pre-COVID restrictions.

A January 2023 report by the Food Research and Action Center found that summer meal program participation increased by 123% in July 2020 and by 101% in July 2021, when the waivers were in effect, compared to July of 2019.

The report attributes this increase to the fact that the area eligibility requirement was waived during those summers, meaning all households with a need could participate, no matter where they were located.

The regional Food Bank is only operating one site in Stafford, where only a handful of schools meet the area eligibility provision, Dickerson said.

But just because a school is not considered to be in a low-income area doesn’t mean there are no families with needs, he said.

“You don’t know everyone’s situation,” Dickerson said.

Another reality that the pandemic waivers made clear is that the grab-and-go model works better for some situations and in rural areas.

“We discovered that in rural areas, it’s harder to get to a central location for congregate meals,” Dickerson said.

Congress authorized a permanent, non-congregate summer meal service option for rural areas as part of the federal appropriations act signed into law in December.

Locally, Dickerson said Caroline, King George and Orange counties qualify as rural and can offer grab-and-go meals. In Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Culpeper County and Fauquier County, meals must be served in a congregate setting.

Dickerson said there are benefits to the congregate model. Program administrators can get feedback from the kids and parents about the food that’s served and kids can participate in enrichment activities and socialize with their peers.

“Pre-pandemic, summer meal sites frequently served meals alongside educational and enrichment programming, which combined, help keep children healthy, engaged, active, and learning,” according to the FRAC study.

But the congregate meal requirement is burdensome for some families, like Castillo’s. She drives 15 minutes from her home in Spotsylvania to pick up grab-and-go meals from the Woodford site because she has a child with special needs who does better eating at home.

Also under the grab-and-go model, parents can pick up meals for children who are not physically present.

While some might worry about parents taking advantage of this option, volunteer David Smith, who helps out at the Woodford site, said he prefers to “rely on people’s honesty.”

“Most people are honest and if they say they have a need, they have a need,” he said.