King George County schools announces superintendent search

The King George County School Board has begun a search for a new superintendent, the division announced today.

The board is using the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for a division leader to replace Robert Benson, who stepped away at the end of June to join the faculty at East Carolina University.

The board created a survey to gather community input on desired characteristics of the next superintendent. The survey is accessible from the school division’s website and hard copies will be available at the administration offices and at all five county schools.

There will also be a public hearing on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. at King George Middle School.

“Hiring a new superintendent is an important task for the school board and we encourage that the public participate in the process of determining qualifications for our next superintendent,” said School Board Chair Carrie Gonzalez in a press release issued Friday. “We hope that all community members will take time to fill out the online survey or attend the public hearing.”