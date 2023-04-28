Sarah Ritchie, a counselor at King George Elementary School, has been named Elementary School Counselor of the Year for 2023 by the Virginia School Counselor Association.

The annual award recognizes both an elementary and secondary school counselor who has "made a positive impact in their school community," according to a press release from VSCA.

"While her resume lists many ‘typical’ counseling activities, Sarah’s impact has been anything but typical," wrote Mary Fisher, supervisor of student and family services for King George County schools, in a letter recommending Ritchie for the award. "It is difficult to put into words the impact Sarah has had on our school community, but her commitment to school counseling has helped create an undeniable shift in culture and climate in her school.

"Sarah’s work ethic, advocacy for her students, and ability to build relationships have helped her develop a robust comprehensive school counseling program essentially from the ground up."

In addition to her duties as school counselor, Ritchie develops themed classroom lessons that incorporate social-emotional learning into core content, and she was also honored as 2023 division-wide Teacher of the Year for her work in the classroom.

King George students learn the benefits of kindness School Counselor Sarah Ritchie was “living the dream” last week at King George Elementary Sc…

Ritchie established an after-school Kindness Club at King George Elementary that focuses on self-esteem growth and community service, and has worked with other area schools to start their own version of the club.

"Sarah has created multiple projects, clubs, organizations, and activities to expand her lessons outside of the classroom and to continue to build relationships with students, families, and staff," Fisher wrote. "This has had a ripple effect by providing public opportunities for our community members, businesses, and government officials to see the positive effects of school counseling for the greater good."

Ritchie also serves on the Board of Directors of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and as communications and public relations chair for the VSCA.

"Sarah actively collaborates with families, community members, educators, and fellow school counselors," Fisher wrote. "Her approachable demeanor has helped her build relationships within our community, across Virginia, and throughout the nation."

Ritchie, who has a master's degree in school counseling and is pursuing a doctorate degree, will be honored at the VSCA state conference in October.

King George High seniors cheered on by future graduates The 43 members of the King George High School graduating class who attended King George Elem…