King George interim superintendent named new school division leader

Jesse Boyd

Jesse Boyd

The King George County School Board this week announced the appointment of Jesse Boyd as new division superintendent effective Jan. 1.

Boyd has been serving as interim superintendent since the retirement this summer of previous division leader Robert Benson.

He was named deputy superintendent in January 2022 and before that was principal of King George High School for seven years. 

Prior to his time in King George, Boyd, who has 21 total years of experience in public education, worked in multiple Virginia school divisions as a principal, special education department chair and special education teacher.

In a press release issued Thursday by the school division, Boyd said it is "an honor and a privilege" to become superintendent.  

"I'd like to thank our School Board for conducting a thorough superintendent search process and entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” said Boyd in the news release. “To serve the children and families in the community I call home gives me great joy. I look forward to supporting our amazing educators as we can forge a bond with our families that allows our children to envision future success, achieve what was once thought impossible, and thrive no matter the obstacles."

School Board Chair Carrie Gonzalez said Boyd, who has a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech and an administrative endorsement and master's degree in special education from the University of Virginia, is a great fit for the division.

“Dr. Boyd has proven himself to be a committed leader—committed to public education and to the students and community of King George County," Gonzalez said in the news release. "I couldn’t be prouder to be a member of the board who has selected this outstanding educational leader and administrator to serve as superintendent of our schools.”

The Virginia School Board Association assisted the School Board with its search. The board received 17 complete applications for the superintendent position, the VSBA said in October. 

