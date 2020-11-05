King George School Board makes last-minute decision to delay in-person learning

Early elementary students in King George County were to have returned to school buildings for in-person learning four days a week starting this week, but the School Board decided Monday to delay this option until January.
Families angry about the last-minute decision have planned a protest at the next School Board meeting on Monday, and are circulating petitions attempting to gather support for recalling the three members who voted for the delay.
Monday evening’s motion to delay the hybrid option was made by at-large representative Gayle Hock and supported by Dahlgren representative Carrie Gonzalez and James Madison representative Kristin Tolliver.
Board chair and Shiloh representative Gina Panciera and James Monroe representative T.C. Collins voted against the motion.
At the board’s Sept. 28 meeting, Hock was the tie-breaking vote in support of a plan to bring back students in kindergarten through second grade for half-days, four days a week.
This was the second return-to-school plan discussed by the board, which had previously considered bringing students in all grades back to school buildings in two groups, one to attend on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays.
Hock said in a phone call Thursday that she initially supported the K–2 plan because she believed the school division would be better able to implement the necessary mitigation procedures—including small class sizes, social distancing and mask-wearing—for a smaller group of students.
“I had been saying, ‘Kids in K–2 are the children who need to be back, they can follow directions and they love learning, they love school,’ ” Hock said. “I was so optimistic.”
But she said research she has conducted since September, conversations she has had with neighboring school divisions that have started a hybrid program and the number of teachers who continue to express worry about in-person instruction caused her to change her mind.
Hock said there is a shortage of teachers because many asked to continue teaching virtually because of health concerns for themselves or their family members.
According to the results of a survey of licensed staff and paraprofessionals conducted earlier this fall, 126 respondents said they were “not at all comfortable” with in-person interaction and 121 said they were only “somewhat comfortable.”
One hundred and eleven respondents said they were comfortable with no concerns or with minimal concerns.
Hock said that if the hybrid option were implemented now, there would be three classrooms without licensed teachers and class sizes would be too large. Most classes would have at least 15 students.
“We were looking at 18 children for a kindergarten teacher in one of our rooms and potentially 22 in another,” Hock said. “That’s just way past CDC recommendations. That’s larger than any of the private schools that are open. And we could not do even a 3-foot spread all around each desk. We could do 3 feet on each side, but not to the front or back.”
Hock also pointed to the CDC’s three core indicators for the risk of transmission in schools—the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the community in the past 14 days, the percent of positive cases over the past 14 days and the division’s ability to implement the five key mitigation strategies of masking, hand hygiene, contact tracing, cleaning and disinfection and social distancing.
According to division Superintendent Robert Benson’s presentation at Monday’s meeting, the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in King George over the past 14 days—82.8, up by 22 points since last week—puts the county in the “higher risk of transmission” category, based on CDC guidelines.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests—5.8 percent—puts the division in the CDC’s “moderate risk” category, according to Benson’s presentation.
Also according to Benson, the school division is not able to implement the five key mitigation strategies because it cannot maintain social distancing “to the largest extent possible.”
Following Hock’s motion Monday evening to delay in-person learning, Collins said rescinding the hybrid option would be “neglectful to the point of negligence” and accused the board of making decisions “for 4,000 students and their parents [based on the input of] a small special-interest group.”
“We sent out survey after survey and the results are the same, but we’re going to ignore those surveys,” he said. “All these parents who have changed their entire schedule, their entire lives—we’re saying they don’t matter.”
According to the results of a family survey conducted earlier this fall and presented to the board by Benson on Sept. 28, about 60 percent of King George families indicated that they would prefer a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction and 40 percent prefer to remain virtual.
Parents of younger children in grades K–1 preferred a hybrid model at a greater rate than parents of older children.
Collins also said that if schools do not reopen, they should pay back the CARES Act funding allocated to the division by the King George Board of Supervisors.
The Board of Supervisors allocated about $1 million in CARES funding to the schools, which must be spent by Dec. 1.
According to Benson, all but $186,167 of this has been spent on mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, new and replacement Chromebooks, print and digital materials for K–2, personal protective equipment and YMCA daycare for division employees.
Following the School Board’s vote Monday, Supervisor Jeff Bueche requested an audit of the CARES Act money allocated to the schools by the county.
He said in an email Thursday that the Board of Supervisors approved the transfer at a joint meeting of the two boards and that their approval was based on their understanding that the funding was needed to open the schools for in-person instruction.
Bueche said he now feels this request was approved “under false pretenses” and that he “personally” would like to see the unexpended funds returned to the county.
“My call for an audit is specific to what we as the Board of Supervisors approved line by line, to ensure that only those items are procured against the county allocation to the schools division,” he said.
Bueche said he has heard from constituents who planned to return to work on Nov. 5 when their children were due to go back to school, and now have to take back their availability.
“These families will now remain on social/government assistance as they are unable to work,” he said. “Most employers do not have a telework option that some of our families have at their disposal.”
A Facebook group called “King George County Re-Open Schools” is planning to protest the decision to delay in-person learning at the next School Board meeting and created petitions calling for the recall of the three members who voted to delay.
