King George School Board makes last-minute decision to delay in-person learning

“I had been saying, ‘Kids in K–2 are the children who need to be back, they can follow directions and they love learning, they love school,’ ” Hock said. “I was so optimistic.”

But she said research she has conducted since September, conversations she has had with neighboring school divisions that have started a hybrid program and the number of teachers who continue to express worry about in-person instruction caused her to change her mind.

Hock said there is a shortage of teachers because many asked to continue teaching virtually because of health concerns for themselves or their family members.

According to the results of a survey of licensed staff and paraprofessionals conducted earlier this fall, 126 respondents said they were “not at all comfortable” with in-person interaction and 121 said they were only “somewhat comfortable.”

One hundred and eleven respondents said they were comfortable with no concerns or with minimal concerns.

Hock said that if the hybrid option were implemented now, there would be three classrooms without licensed teachers and class sizes would be too large. Most classes would have at least 15 students.