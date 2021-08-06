King George School Board makes masks optional for students and staff

Students and staff in grades 6-12 in King George County schools can choose whether or not to wear a mask in school buildings when the academic year starts on Monday.

For elementary students and staff, masks are mandated, but parents and teachers will be able to sign a waiver opting out of the mandate. No reason is required for the waiver, but it must be signed and returned by Aug. 13 or the mask mandate will be enforced beginning Aug. 16.

The King George County School Board voted 4-1 in favor of the updated mask policy at a special called meeting Thursday.

Carrie Gonzalez was the board member who voted against the policy, saying she did not support the waiver.

The board had previously voted to let the division’s mask mandate expire June 30 along with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring face coverings in K-12 school settings.

At Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Robert Benson told the board that the General Assembly’s law requiring that schools open for in-person instruction five days a week—enacted by SB 1303—also includes a provision stating that local school boards must, “to the greatest extent practicable,” adhere to COVID-19 mitigation strategies provided by the CDC.