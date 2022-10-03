King George School Board receives 17 applications for superintendent

The King George County School Board received 17 completed applications for the position of division superintendent, the Virginia School Board Association announced last week.

The VSBA is assisting the School Board with the search to replace longtime superintendent Robert Benson, who retired this summer.

Of the 17 applicants, eight have experience as current or former superintendents or deputy superintendents, seven as central office administrators and one as a principal or building-level administrator.

Eleven applicants are from Virginia. Out-of-state applications came from Maryland, Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Connecticut.

The School Board did not release information about how many of the candidates will be interviewed, but is expected to announce the finalist in November or December, school division spokesperson Amanda Higgins said.

The new superintendent is expected to start work Jan. 1.

According to the job announcement, which was posted this summer, the School Board required candidates to have a minimum of five years of experiencing teaching in grades K–12 and experience as a principal.

"An earned doctorate" and "experience as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, or central office administrator" was preferred.

The board asked for the candidate to have expertise in "curriculum and instruction, budget and finance, strategic planning, development, and maintenance of a comprehensive crisis management plan, recruiting and staff retention."