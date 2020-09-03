King George schools shut down by apparent cyberattack

Three days into the new school year, King George County canceled all its virtual classes, not because of COVID-19, but as a result of another unseen threat: an apparent cyberattack on the school system’s servers.

The school division posted the announcement Wednesday night, saying all synchronous sessions were canceled and all school buildings were closed to the public on Thursday. Students could still connect to Canvas, its online portal, to access course materials, but teachers would not be able to deliver live instruction.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will be working through the weekend to resolve the issue,” the school system stated.

Reaction ranged from upset parents, concerned about what their children were missing, to those who empathized with what teachers and school officials are going through.

Jen Adams called the situation “a joke,” adding that even though it’s only the first week of school, she knows “for sure my kid is not getting the education he deserves.”

Jill Vogel Dunn posted on Facebook that she didn’t blame one person for the situation. “The teachers have had it so difficult,” she said. “The tech part of this is so difficult.”