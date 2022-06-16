King George schools superintendent to retire

Robert Benson, superintendent of King George County Public Schools, will retire at the end of June.

Benson announced his retirement to staff in a letter sent May 31 and the School Board approved the appointment of current deputy superintendent Jesse Boyd to serve as interim division leader effective July 1.

Benson, who has served as superintendent of King George schools for 10 years, is stepping away from K–12 education and will join the faculty at East Carolina University to teach in the Educational Leadership department.

In his letter to staff, Benson said that after 34 years in public education, he feels compelled to “give back and do my best to cultivate and support future educational leaders.”

“We do what we do because we believe in the worth of every child; we know that every day is an opportunity to make a difference,” Benson wrote to his colleagues. “Please continue to be the blessing you are and know that every day you make a big difference.”

