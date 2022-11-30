Local school boards considering new sexually explicit materials policy

Local school boards are considering new policies to ensure parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content, as required by law.

The General Assembly this spring approved amending the Code of Virginia to require the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies for "ensuring parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content" and directing local school boards to adopt policies "that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than" the model policies.

In addition to ensuring parental notification, Virginia Code requires that school divisions directly identify instructional material with sexually explicit content, permit parents to review the content and provide alternative instructional material when parents request it.

The VDOE released its model policies in August and school boards must approve their own policies by Jan. 1, 2023.

The Fredericksburg and Stafford County school boards received information from staff and discussed proposed new policies earlier this month. The Spotsylvania County School Board is holding a special meeting on Thursday to approve a first reading of its policy, according to the agenda.

Spotsylvania's proposed policy is more comprehensive than the model policies.

The model policies and those proposed in Fredericksburg and Stafford contain definitions of sexually explicit content as it is outlined in Virginia Code section 2.2-2827 and cite or include further definitions of nudity and sadomasochistic abuse as they are found in Virginia Code section 18.2-390.

Spotsylvania's policy contains further definitions of terms found in that code section, which prohibits the sale, rental or loan of materials that, "when taken as a whole," are harmful to juveniles.

Specifically, Spotsylvania's proposed policy defines the terms "sexual conduct," "sexual excitement" and "harmful to juveniles."

At school board meetings this year, several members of the Spotsylvania community have brought up this section of code to support the removal of books from school libraries that they find inappropriate—though further language in the code section states that it does not apply to "any accredited museum, library, school, or institution of higher education."

The VDOE's model policy states that library materials are considered instructional materials when "used (i) for completion of an assignment, or (ii) as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program."

Spotsylvania's proposed policy includes that exact language. The policies proposed in both Fredericksburg and Stafford state that the assignment or academic or extracurricular program be given by a teacher or the school division.

The VDOE's model policy gives responsibility for establishing a process for identifying instructional material with sexually explicit content to "leadership at each school."

"Prior to the start of the academic year, schools shall identify the specific instructional materials that include sexually explicit content which may be used during upcoming school year," it states.

Stafford's proposed policy would also allow decisions to be made at the school level, stating that "the superintendent or designee shall establish a process for schools to identify instructional materials with sexually explicit content."

Fredericksburg's policy broadly states that "the superintendent is responsible for creating, implementing, and periodically updating procedures for implementing this policy."

Spotsylvania's proposed policy appears to set up a division-wide approach.

"The Superintendent or superintendent’s designee establishes a process for identifying instructional materials with sexually explicit content at both the division and school level," it states. "All instructional materials identified in the curriculum will be reviewed and identified according to the definitions above by district and school staff."

The Spotsylvania policy also states that "schools will follow the same identified process for instructional materials beyond the core lists provided by the division."

That language does not appear in the VDOE's model policy or in those proposed in Stafford or Fredericksburg.

The agenda for Thursday's special meeting of the Spotsylvania School Board does not include public comments. The board traditionally holds two readings of new policies or policy revisions before final approval.