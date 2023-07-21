Rising Head Start student Jalaha knew exactly what backpack she wanted the moment she entered the K-3 backpack room at the Interfaith Community Council’s School Dressing Days event on Friday morning.

She pointed at a Hello Kitty backpack and didn’t waver from that choice even after being urged to consider all the options, which included Disney’s Little Mermaid and Encanto, Care Bears, kittens, unicorns and butterflies.

A total of 1,216 children from 524 families registered to “shop” for free back-to-school supplies and clothes at School Dressing Days, which was held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

That’s double last year’s numbers and higher than the pre-COVID average of about 1,000 children, said Marcia Ransom, who is leading the event this year.

“We’re definitely seeing more need,” she said.

Families pre-registered for the event and selected a time slot. Volunteers guided each family group through different stations to select backpacks, hygiene products, school supplies, clothes and outerwear.

Tabernacle United Methodist Church and Kicks for Kids also sponsored a shoe room this year.

There is no income requirement to register for School Dressing Days.

“So we kind of fill in the cracks,” Ransom said.

The Interfaith Community Council — a coalition of 25 Fredericksburg-area churches and faith-based organizations — has organized School Dressing Days since 1971.

The member organizations donate supplies, which make up about 25% of what is on offer at School Dressing Days, Ransom said. ICC purchases the remaining 75% with monetary donations and grant funding.

The budget for each year is about $25,000. Organizers shop for clothes and supplies all year long, but “we have done a lot of shopping in the past few weeks” to meet increased demand, Ransom said.

School Dressing Days may be the largest, but it’s not the only school supply drive in the area. Here’s a roundup of other upcoming and ongoing events:

Stafford County Public Schools is collecting new and gently used clothes and shoes through July at the School Board offices at 31 Stafford Ave. Items of greatest need include T-shirts, shorts, leggings, sweatpants, jeans, hoodies, shoes, new socks and new underwear in both child and adult sizes. Email Nikki Jackson at jacksonnd@staffordschools.net with questions.

The Rappahannock United Way is collecting new school supplies for local kids through July 31. Their goal is to fill 500 backpacks with supplies for the coming school year. Supplies can be dropped off at the RUW office, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, during business hours, or purchase items from the online wish list. Email Sarah Walsh at swalsh@rappahannockunitedway.org with questions.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will sponsor Stuff the Bus on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Southpoint Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to shop at Walmart for school supplies and drop them off at the school bus that will be parked there all day. Suggestions include notebooks, pencils, pens, three-ring binders, paper, glue sticks, pencil boxes, crayons, folders and wired over-ear headphones.

Stafford Junction is collecting school supplies on an ongoing basis starting July 24 at the organization’s headquarters, 791 Truslow Road. Suggested items include backpacks, loose-leaf paper, graph paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, binders, dividers, crayons, scissors, pens, dry-erase markers, glue sticks, tissues, baby wipes and cleaning supplies. A comprehensive list is at staffordjunction.org/school-supply-list. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvan Learning Center is collecting supplies for Stafford students through July 31 at 25 Clement Drive, Suite 115 in Stafford.

The community service committee of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors is hoping to provide 100 classrooms in the area with supplies needed for the new school year. Collection is ongoing through Aug. 4 at the FAAR office at 2050 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, or shop the Amazon.com wish list at bit.ly/3MFQkYV.