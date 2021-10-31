 Skip to main content
Local schools receive Agriculture in the Classroom grants
Local schools receive Agriculture in the Classroom grants

Girls planted a sapling

Grants were given to Lafayette and Bowling Green elementary and Brompton Community schools.

 istockphoto.com

Three local schools will receive grants to provide students with agricultural experiences, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom recently announced.

In Fredericksburg, Lafayette Elementary School and Brompton Community School, a private school that recently opened in the city, will receive Agriculture in the Classroom grants. Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County will also receive a grant.

Individual grants range from $500 to $1,000, according to Tammy Maxey, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program director.

At Lafayette Elementary, the grant will fund the City Hydroponic Project. Led by teacher Lisa Lewis, students will grow hydroponic herbs and vegetables while learning STEM concepts.

Brompton Community School plans to establish a schoolwide garden, which will be part of the curriculum for all students.

At Bowling Green Elementary, teachers Esther Kim and Mallory Grant and students will create an aquaponic lab, in which fish supply nutrients to grow produce, and will also be incubating and raising chickens.

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

Adele Uphaus–Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

