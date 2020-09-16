Loisann's Hope House sets up an outdoor classroom for resident kids

The city school division provided Loisann's Hope House with a solar-powered Wi-Fi hotspot so all 12 students—who range in age from 5 to 17—can access their online learning.

Kristen Kuppert, program and child services coordinator, stays with the children during their school day to provide oversight and keep them on track.

Biekle said the outdoor classroom supports parents as well as students.

"It alleviates the stress of online learning for parents and allows them to work towards their goals," she said.

The staff didn't have much time between the announcement of virtual learning and the start of school to raise funds for the cost of the outdoor classroom. So the organization paid for it upfront and is now hoping to raise $6,000 to cover the expenses.

Bielke said a donor has offered to match all donations up to $3,000.

Loisann's Hope House would also like to recruit tutors—especially those who can help with reading and math—to work with the children in two-hour shifts during their school day.

"Because of how we have it set up, it's safe for tutors to come in," Bielke said.