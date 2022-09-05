Lotus Academy, Caroline County's relaunched alternative education program

Hanging on one wall at the Lotus Academy are letters from outgoing students to future students, all typed or handwritten and framed.

The letters express understanding for whatever struggles the student is facing and advice and encouragement for overcoming them.

“If you trust your teachers and keep your head down, you will succeed,” one student wrote.

“You can have fun while learning,” wrote another.

“You manifest your thoughts and words with everything you say,” wrote a third.

Darlene Keener, director of the Lotus Academy—which is the new name for Caroline County Public Schools’ alternative education program—calls the area “the legacy wall” and hopes that soon, it will expand to fill an entire “legacy hall.”

The idea for outgoing students to write letters to incoming students “bubbled up organically,” Keener said.

“We had some students who were feeling sad about leaving us and we talked about journaling as a healthy way to process emotions,” she said. “This is what it turned into.”

The letters reflect how students have taken the Lotus Academy’s motto—“Overcoming obstacles, building resilience, and empowering education”—to heart.

Prior to January 2021, Caroline’s alternative education program was known as “Caroline Diversified Learning Center,” or CDLC, and it had a negative connotation, Keener said.

“But no longer,” she said.

The program had long struggled with a lack of funding and focus, Keener said, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided an unexpected gift in the form of an influx of federal dollars for public education.

The Virginia General Assembly in 2020 appropriated $30 million in federal emergency relief funds to provide grants to schools to address learning loss and other student support needs.

Caroline applied for and was awarded a $540,000 grant to refurbish a portion of the old CT Smith High School building—which became Ladysmith High School and then Ladysmith Elementary School and spent recent years largely unused—for use as a new home for the county’s alternative education program.

“It was a beautiful example of school division and community togetherness,” Keener said. “Everybody just coming together to say, we have a fresh vision.”

Renovations took about a year and last January, the program, renamed Lotus Academy, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Keener said the name was chosen because the lotus flower represents rebirth.

“Every night, the lotus flower goes down into this murky river water where it grows, and every morning it reblooms, but you can’t see all the muck because of its waxy, resilient coating,” she said. “The seeds can stay dormant for hundreds of years before blooming.”

Keener said students “love and connect with” that story, seeing how it can apply to their own struggles.

In the past, students enrolled in middle or high school in the county have been placed in the alternative education program following code of conduct violations.

That is still the primary pathway to Lotus Academy. Eighteen of the 33 students who attended last academic year were enrolled due to code of conduct violations.

However, there are now additional pathways. Students can be referred to Lotus Academy by their parents, through an individual education plan or from home school.

Last year, nine students came from home school, three from the IEP process and three from parent referrals.

Lotus Academy staff work with staff from the students’ base schools to make sure that connection is maintained.

“It’s no longer, ‘You’re gone to CDLC,’” Keener said. “You’re still our shared students.”

All Lotus Academy students and staff start the day in a restorative circle, which helps to build relationships and trust, Keener said. Each participant greets everyone else with a “good morning,” answers a reflective question and goes over the morning motto—“I am ready for a great day! I believe in myself! I trust that I will accomplish my goals and dreams!”

“The idea is that students can leave everything that’s weighing on them at the doors each morning,” Keener said. “They can say, ‘I choose to be successful in here.’ ”

In addition to the core curriculum, all Lotus Academy students receive reading intervention and rotate among three afternoon “specials”—a social-emotional learning class, a STEM lab and “3E readiness.” The latter special stands for “enrolled, enlisted, employed.”

Community partners play a big part in the 3E readiness programming. Businesses such as Atlantic Union Bank and the local Exxon have come in to talk to Lotus Academy students about personal finance, preparing for an interview, writing a résumé and “soft skills” such as being on time to a job and communicating appropriately with customers.

“We have people literally come knock on the door to see how they can help,” Keener said.

A new partnership this year is between Lotus Academy and the Caroline YMCA.

Under the academy’s behavior expectations, students know that they can potentially earn 100 stars each week. Students are expected to be respectful, responsible, productive and honest throughout the school day, and they earn a star every time they display one, some or all of those traits in each class.

Students get rewards for earning a certain number of stars and the reward for earning 75 stars is a Friday visit to the YMCA, where they can swim, lift weights or use the exercise room.

Keener said it’s a great outlet for the students.

“They are loving it and we love our community partners,” she said.

Recently, Lotus Academy was selected by the Virginia Department of Education as one of seven “effective alternative schools” in the state. It will be featured in a video that will be shared statewide Sept. 27, Keener said.

The funds from the pandemic relief grant will expire next summer. Keener hopes that the relaunched Lotus Academy will continue to grow beyond its current staff of two teachers, three program assistants, one paraeducator and one administrator so that it can serve more students.

“This is an investment for the community,” she said.