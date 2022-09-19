Mark Taylor signs contract with Spotsylvania School Board

Mark Taylor signed a contract with the Spotsylvania County School Board to serve as the new division superintendent beginning Nov. 1.

The board on Friday approved by a vote of 4-to-3 a motion by Rabih Abuismail to “submit the contract and negotiations forward as discussed in closed session.”

The contract, as described on Friday, guarantees Taylor more than three years of full pay if he is fired without cause.

Taylor will also receive the full advertised base salary of $245,000 per year—$30,000 more per year than previous superintendent Scott Baker was making.

Baker was hired in 2011. In 2018, the board increased his base salary from $195,000 to $205,000 per year. According to his most recent contract, effective July of 2020, his annual salary was $215,000 when he was fired without cause in January.

Taylor has no experience in the field of public education and is employed as administrator for Greene County. According to an article in the Charlottesville Daily Progress, he was hired to that position in 2019 at a salary of $135,000 per year.

The board discussed the contract in a closed session Friday with Whit Robinson, an attorney based in Warrenton with a specialty in “land use cases, criminal matters, construction law, federal and state election law and government contracts,” according to his website.

Twigg said Friday that Robinson was hired on Sept. 15 through the school division’s procurement process for a short time period, not to exceed one month, to “help us with needs that are imminent.”

The board’s previous attorney, Brad King of the Richmond firm Sands Anderson, ended his representation Sept. 12.

Board members Nicole Cole and Dawn Shelley said they had concerns about employing an attorney without a specialty in education law to represent the board during its negotiations with Taylor.

“Education law needs to be known to understand how a contract for a superintendent for a school division should be properly written,” Cole said. “This is not a general contract. There are specific contract provisions that we need to know that we can be counseled on for our protection as a board, since the superintendent is someone that we hire.”

Board member Lorita Daniels attempted to appeal Twigg’s decision to hire Robinson without a full vote from the board, but her appeal was overturned by a 4–3 vote.

Robinson told the board prior to going into closed session that the contract with Taylor was “primarily based on the previous one.”

“We are not reinventing the wheel,” he said.

But after the closed session, Cole and Daniels described some of the provisions as being “out of the norm.”

Cole described a provision stating that Taylor will receive three years and eight months of full pay if he is fired without cause as “a real egregious overreach.”

“In our standard contract, historically, if the superintendent is terminated without cause, he gets paid through one year,” she said. “For this contract, they want to make sure this individual gets paid through the end of three years and eight months, regardless of how long he works.”

Baker’s contract from July of 2020 states that he will receive all compensation, salary and benefits for one year from the effective date of his termination without cause, or until June 30, 2024, whichever time period is shorter.

Shelley said the contract with Taylor also waives School Board policy that states that employees must work for a minimum of 15 years before retirement to receive health insurance retiree benefits.

“No matter how long he works, he will receive health insurance, which could cost the division hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said.

The contract also provides Taylor with an amount to cover moving expenses, though not the full $10,000 originally requested, Daniels said Friday.

According to Spotsylvania County’s real estate database, Taylor and his wife, Francesca—under their company The Spotsy Spot—own a house in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area.

They also own a house in Standardsville, about 60 miles away, according to Greene County data.

Shelley also cited concern with a provision in the contract that states the board cannot discuss Taylor or his performance without him being present.

“We are not allowed to talk about him unless he’s in the room,” she said.

Daniels commented that the contract is written “as if the person accepting this contract is our boss.”

“I think it’s important that when we hire someone, we set the tone and parameters,” she said. “I understand there are negotiations, but we also need to be clear that we are the boss.”

None of the other board members commented on the contract Friday.

“I don’t feel comfortable speaking about something that is not finalized,” Vice Chair April Gillespie said. “We are still in negotiations.”

Cole said Monday afternoon that she is disputing whether the contract can legally go into effect, since Friday’s vote was to move negotiations forward, not to authorize the chair to accept or sign a contract.

“This is all under further deliberation,” Twigg said Friday.

Cole said at Friday’s meeting that she is filing a lawsuit in circuit court to appeal the Virginia Board of Education’s decision to license Taylor.