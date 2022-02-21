Masks no longer required in city schools effective March 1

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will lift its universal mask mandate for students effective March 1, division officials announced Friday.

The division will continue to "strongly encourage" masking and vaccination as part of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies, according to an announcement on the school system's website.

"We have always followed state and federal law and will continue to do so," an announcement about the decision posted to the school system's website reads.

The announcement notes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Feb. 16 signed Senate Bill 739, requiring schools to lift mask mandates, into law.

Under a federal mandate, students will still need to wear masks on school buses and in Head Start programs.

Division employees must also continue masking under Virginia Department of Labor and Industry standards. These standards are under review per a Youngkin executive order.

"Families are responsible for setting mask preferences," the division's announcement reads. "No student will be required to provide any reason and students will not suffer any consequence as a result of parental decision."

The announcement thanks families for continued cooperation with COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

"In-person learning has been our goal since the beginning of school this year and it has taken all of us working together to create safe environments," it states.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.