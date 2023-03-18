As it did for many arts programs, the COVID-19 pandemic turned Mountain View High School's theater program into a ghost town.

"We were really hurting," said Eric Hokanson, technical theater and media production teacher at the Stafford County high school. "We auditioned a show with 11 cast members and only nine students showed up."

Hokanson and theater arts teacher Joshua King worked hard to build up the program, pulling in every kid who showed the smallest interest in the stage. Now, they're preparing to mount one of the most iconic pieces of musical theater of the past few decades — the student edition of "Les Misérables."

The beloved musical, which first premiered in 1980, is based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel about vengeance, redemption and revolution. Even though it's set in 19th-century France, the directors said it was a natural choice for their students, given what the pandemic put them through.

"As we looked at the students we had and the type of story we wanted to tell, it was clear that 'Les Mis' was perfect," Hokanson said. "It's a story of going through trials and banding together. It also happens that we have some of the best singers in the history of the school. The talent is insane, and we thought, 'We've gotta give them something that resonates.'"

The school edition of the musical is slightly shorter, and some lyrics have been removed or changed to make them more appropriate for high schoolers, King said.

"But that doesn't take away from the story," he said.

King and Hokanson started planning for the production in April 2022. When they held auditions earlier this year, 70 students showed up.

Thirty students were cast and there are an additional 30 working in the crew. There will also be a live pit orchestra accompanying the production, made up of 20 student musicians.

Some of the cast members came from the school's choral program and some from private lessons, but some of them are just now finding their voices, Hokanson said.

The cross-curricular production has enlisted students from the theater, band, music and fine arts programs. Band director Gene Welch and chorus director Corey Gaultcz have helped King and Hokanson rehearse and produce the show.

The production experienced one piece of 19th-century-style misfortune three weeks away from opening night, when the New York-based shop contracted to provide costumes burned to the ground.

The team scrambled to find new sources for costumes, with some coming from a Florida shop and some from local performing groups.

The setback gave the cast and crew another example of how people can work together to overcome hardships and an experience to draw on for their performances.

"Our motto throughout has been, 'Hey, stuff happens, and we're still here,'" King said. "I put a lot on them to really make it their own story. They don't need to tell anyone what that story is, but the audience will feel it. They've really done that and it's been a beautiful thing to see."

Mountain View's student production of "Les Mis" opens Friday and runs for two weekends. At the same time it's on stage in Stafford, the full-length version of the musical is playing in Richmond, and the production will hit the Kennedy Center in Washington in early April.

Hokanson said the passion and the hard work the high school students have put into their performance will ensure that it rivals the "professional" performances.

"These kids are grinding their knuckles down to the bone to make this as good as anywhere else," he said. "These are some incredible teenagers."

If the magic of theater does its job, the audience won't be able to tell how hard the kids worked, but the directors want to make sure everyone knows.

"We just pointed in a direction," King said. "They took it away."