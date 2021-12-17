Movement to remove books from school libraries still pressuring school boards

“It’s good to have feedback and to hear everyone’s voices. We just want everyone to go through the proper channels. That’s truly what we believe,” she said. “Our challenge policies are there for a reason. Everyone has a right to question a book and every parent has a right to choose what their own personal student reads—they just don’t have the right to choose what other students get to read.”

Spotsylvania middle school teacher Michelle Sanders highlighted the concept of choice during her comments Monday, stating that her goal as an educator is to help students develop “the life skills of being able to decide what is right for them.”

“What we do not teach is that if a book is not right for one person, it should be removed for all,” she said. “That removes the concept of choice.”

Sanders said that when parents and school board members read passages aloud at meetings, they take away others’ right to choose whether or not to listen.

“We do not share a mature excerpt without giving others the choice to hear it or not,” she said. “The next time you go to library or bookstore, I hope you understand that not a single person there will be forcing you to read.”