Movement to remove books from school libraries still pressuring school boards

Library books were not on the agenda for last week’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting—and the “book burning” event promoted by a local Facebook page did not occur—but the question of what books should be available to students in their school libraries continues to motivate county parents on both sides of the issue.
The School Board heard two-and-a-half hours of public comments at its meeting Monday, nearly all of them from parents and educators sorting through their feelings following the board’s vote last month to remove “sexually explicit” books from library shelves.
That vote was rescinded a week later, but the issue is likely to come back up when new School Board members take office in January.
Most speakers Monday were teachers and parents opposed to censorship, but a handful were in support of removing “explicit” books.
At odds are educators who say it is their duty to make the public school system safe and equitable for all children—and parents who support that position—and parents who feel the school system is attempting to indoctrinate their children.
“I don’t care what your values are or what you think is moral or good. I won’t let you teach things to my children that I don’t agree with,” parent Daniel Latham said Monday. “Your degrees and tenures as teachers are not valid rebuttals to our concerns. This will only continue to escalate and build and we not going to be ignored or be silent.”
Those words echo the mission statement of the advocacy group No Left Turn in Education, which states: “We are vocal. We are loud. We are tenacious. We must be heard.”
In Spotsylvania, as across the country, book challenges are the most recent example of conflict between parents and public education.
According to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, library book challenges were up 60 percent this September compared to September 2020.
Spotsylvania County School Board members received and sent 1,917 emails with the term “library books” between Aug. 12 and Nov. 30 this year, just 370 fewer than were sent or received over the course of the entire 2020–21 school year, according to the results of a Freedom of Information Act request.
The ALA noted in a Nov. 29 statement opposing censorship that it has tracked 155 unique censorship incidents since June of 2021—“an unprecedented volume,” ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom director Deborah Caldwell-Stone said.
The ALA’s statement notes that the books being challenged largely deal with LGBTQ+ experiences.
In Spotsylvania, parental objection to library books first became public when the parent of a student at Riverbend High School came to the Nov. 8 School Board meeting to state her concern that LGBTQ+ books were being made available to her daughter.
At Monday’s School Board meeting, following a playbook that has been used by other Virginia parents protesting library books, parents read passages from books they said are unsuitable for inclusion in school libraries.
The passages were from four books—“Call Me By Your Name” by André Aciman, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Like a Love Story” by Abdi Nazemian and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson—and all four passages described consensual sexual encounters or sexual assaults between men.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Like a Love Story” are in lists compiled by or linked to by “No Left Turn in Education” and are described as “indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology.”
The organization GLAAD, which promotes LGBTQ+ acceptance, places recent attempts to censor books with these LGBTQ+ themes in the context of legislation targeting transgender people’s access to restrooms, bans on transgender youth from participating in school sports, and laws on the books in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi that prohibit teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ people or issues.
Parents who spoke at Monday’s meeting asking for books to be removed claim they violate federal and state laws prohibiting the distribution of “obscene” material to minors.
They have cited section 18.2-391 of Virginia Code, which states it is illegal to sell, rent or loan to a juvenile any book “which contains ... explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse and which, taken as a whole, is harmful to juveniles.”
The same section continues to state that “any accredited museum, library, school or institution of higher education” is exempt from that section of the code.
Federal law prohibits the “transfer of obscene material to minors.” According to the Justice Department’s “Citizen’s Guide to U.S. Federal Law on Obscenity,” materials must meet three standards to be considered obscene. The book “as a whole” must be found “by the average person, applying contemporary adult community standards” to appeal to “prurient interests,” to describe sexual contact in “a patently offensive way” and to “[lack] serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
Teachers, librarians and parents who spoke against censorship at recent Spotsylvania School Board meetings stressed that books cannot be judged “explicit” based on certain passages taken out of context.
At Monday’s meeting, Kimberly Allen, a county librarian who serves as the secondary library liaison to the school division’s instructional leadership team, reminded the School Board that existing board policy requires anyone challenging a library book to “read and evaluate the whole book, not just a page from a book used out of context.”
“As Christians, we do not appreciate when people use passages from the Bible taken out of context,” Allen said. “Why would you promote that practice with other books?”
Spotsylvania County Public Schools, as well as Fredericksburg City and Stafford County public schools, have existing School Board-approved policies that govern the challenging of instructional and library materials.
All of the policies state that complaints should begin at the building level with a conversation with the school principal. Complainants are asked to fill out a form spelling out their concerns and indicating whether or not they have read the entire challenged book.
Spotsylvania’s policy states that the complaint will not go forward if the form is not completed or returned. The policies in Fredericksburg and Stafford do not contain that specific language.
The next steps in all three divisions are for the principal to form a committee to examine the material in its entirety, check how the material is accepted more widely by consulting reviews and determine if the material supports the library’s mission and objectives.
Judy Deichman, a Richmond public school librarian and president of the Virginia Association of School Librarians, said that following existing approved policies is important because it protects the rights of all parents.
“It’s good to have feedback and to hear everyone’s voices. We just want everyone to go through the proper channels. That’s truly what we believe,” she said. “Our challenge policies are there for a reason. Everyone has a right to question a book and every parent has a right to choose what their own personal student reads—they just don’t have the right to choose what other students get to read.”
Spotsylvania middle school teacher Michelle Sanders highlighted the concept of choice during her comments Monday, stating that her goal as an educator is to help students develop “the life skills of being able to decide what is right for them.”
“What we do not teach is that if a book is not right for one person, it should be removed for all,” she said. “That removes the concept of choice.”
Sanders said that when parents and school board members read passages aloud at meetings, they take away others’ right to choose whether or not to listen.
“We do not share a mature excerpt without giving others the choice to hear it or not,” she said. “The next time you go to library or bookstore, I hope you understand that not a single person there will be forcing you to read.”
Parents and community members who spoke Monday in support of removing explicit books questioned how such materials got into library collections in the first place.
“The comments tonight still do not address the idea of having what we consider criminal material in our school system,” Spotsylvania resident Peter DeChat said Monday. “Any material describing a sexual encounter between a teacher and student—why are police not investigating the people who put the material there?”
In Stafford and Spotsylvania, school board approved policies place responsibility for developing the library collection with “professional library-media personnel” or “professional instructional personnel employed by the board,” respectively.
In Fredericksburg, School Board policy requires the maintenance of a media center that “meets research, inquiry, and reading requirements of the instructional program and general student interest.”
All three divisions use recommendations from the Virginia Association of School Librarians and the American Library Association in building their collections. They review lists of books that have received awards such as the Coretta Scott King award for Black authors and illustrators, the Printz award for teen literature, the Pura Bel Pre award for Latino and Latina titles and the Stonewall Award for LGBTQ+ titles.
They also consult review journals such as School Library Journal, Kirkus, Novelist, Booklist, Horn Book and Publisher’s Weekly.
Spotsylvania County’s “Best Practices for Spotsylvania County Library Programs” states that the librarian should “create a welcoming, respectful and inclusive climate in the library that provides for diverse student needs.”
Stafford County’s library handbook contains the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, which states that “books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves,” that “materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval” and that “libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”
In a Nov. 20 post titled “A Proactive Approach to Book Challenges” made to her blog “Library Girl,” Jennifer LaGarde, an Olympia, Wash.-based school librarian, encourages school librarians to establish library advisory committees of current and former parents, teachers and students to foster a sense of community investment in the school library.
LaGarde said her library advisory committee has helped by reading reviews and suggesting additions to her collection as well as by suggesting books that should be discarded.
“Surely, this gathering of people should exist, as an invested literacy community, BEFORE the challenge lands at your door,” LaGarde writes.
Neither Spotsylvania, Stafford or Fredericksburg have library advisory committees, though Spotsylvania schools spokesperson Rene Daniels said that a formalized advisory committee is “something that we are considering putting in place to enhance our practices.”
