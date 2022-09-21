Fredericksburg schools to host Family Academy

For Fredericksburg City Public Schools, a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an upwelling of interest from the community in connecting with the schools, superintendent Marci Catlett said.

“If COVID hadn’t happened, we would have been beating the drums on how to get parent engagement,” Catlett said.

To build on this momentum, the division held two roundtable meetings with community businesses and nonprofits this spring and summer and a third is scheduled for the fall. FCPS last week launched a mobile outreach vehicle—the SuperCat bus—and is now debuting a series of Family Academies.

“The idea is to provide opportunities for families and the community to come together throughout the division and provide not only academic and learning experiences, but just community and family experiences,” said Sandy Gillenwater, supervisor of communication and community outreach.

The division will host the first free family event—a Safety Forum featuring representatives from Fredericksburg Police, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue and the schools at 9 a.m. and a Family Academy featuring renowned educational consultant, author and speaker Marcia Tate at 10:15 a.m.—on Saturday.

Catlett said she has dreamed about bringing Tate to speak to Fredericksburg families for years.

“She’s come here to work with teachers to improve their engagement and understanding of how the brain works in terms of helping children learn,” Catlett said.

But Tate’s work doesn’t just apply to young children in a school setting. Her most recent book, Preparing Children for Success in School and Life, is applicable to those of any age.

“[Tate’s] statement is that with every educational experience, we build on our dendrites [nerve cells in the brain],” Gillenwater said. “Every time a child engages in a learning experience, they do this, and as adults we’re still building our dendrites every time we learn something new and different. This has been [Tate’s] platform in the sense of what to do to build a healthy mind and life.”

Catlett felt that families and the wider community—which both play a role in helping students succeed—could benefit from Tate’s presentation.

Each school division family that attends the free presentation will receive a copy of Tate’s book, and the Fredericksburg branch of the NAACP has also contributed $2,500 to give $20 gift cards to each family.

The Safety Forum will precede Tate’s address.

“We need our families to feel like schools are safe,” Catlett said. “We want families to know that our law enforcement folks really help us, that we are true partners and that it’s a positive, progressive and proactive process that’s in place.”

The school division will provide transportation to the event for families that register. Continental breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and childcare for kids age 5 to 12 will be provided by members of the James Monroe Ambassadors and Key Club, organized by James Monroe High School English teacher Mackenzie Hard.

FCPS has a large population of students whose primary language is not English, and to accommodate these families, the division has partnered with a translation company to provide live translation of Saturday’s events into Spanish, Aari and Pashto.

Gillenwater said Saturday’s event will be another opportunity for the school division’s Family and Community Engagement committee—which is made up of administrators and teachers from each school—to talk with families about how the division can support them.

The committee has been around for five years but grew stronger during the pandemic, when Gillenwater said as many as 75 people would attend its Zoom meetings to talk about how to support families when schools were closed.

“The pandemic was difficult for so many, but it was so hopeful in connecting our community and division,” Gillenwater said. “And now we want to strengthen what we offer our parents.”

FCPS will hold its second family and community engagement event—a multicultural fair—on Oct. 15 at James Monroe High School.

Find out more about Saturday’s event and other community engagement events at fxbgschools.us.